(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in the death of 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg that happened on April 26, 2002.

CSPD said, on April 26 at around 4:40 a.m. Sandberg was found stabbed to death near East Cache La Poudre Street and North Cascade Avenue.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

A friend who was with Sandberg at the time told police the pair were returning from a concert when an unidentified man stepped in front of their vehicle. Sandberg went to confront the man and followed him down the street.

Sandberg never returned to the vehicle. Another witness saw a woman and another individual arguing around the same time and location.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.