(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for answers in the 8-year-old homicides of Cindy Arias and Luis Sandoval-Tapia.

CSPD said on July 12, 2015, at around 10:13 p.m. officers were called to a disturbance near the 1400 block of Jet Wing Drive near East Fountain Boulevard and South Powers Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they interviewed witnesses and found evidence that suggested a violent disturbance had happened at the home. Officers were unable to find injured people in the area.

On July 13, 2015, at around 4:30 p.m. deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) responded to the area of Baggett Road and Falcon Highway in Calhan, Colorado about two bodies.

The bodies were identified as Cindy Arias and Luis Sandoval Tapia. It was determined that their deaths were connected to the disturbance the previous night and that their deaths were a homicide.

The investigation is still open and active. If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.