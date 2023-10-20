Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of the victim’s name as corrected by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of Carlos Eduardo Zuasnabar, which happened 10 years ago.

According to CSPD, on Oct. 20, 2013, at around 5:12 a.m. police were called about a possible body behind a business in the 3900 block of North Academy Boulevard near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Zuasnabar dead in the parking lot. Police said the autopsy revealed Zuasnabar suffered a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains open, and if you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.