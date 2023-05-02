(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in the death of 20-year-old Angelina Sicola who was found dead in her apartment 10 years ago on May 2, 2013.

According to CSPD, on May 2 Sicola was found dead in her apartment at 3807 Half Turn Road. The investigation showed that Sicola was likely killed in her apartment and the autopsy showed she had died from strangulation.

Sicola was a sophomore at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) studying Communications. She loved Taekwondo and was on her way to achieving a second-degree blackbelt and becoming an assistant teacher. Midway through the year, Sicola moved into an off-campus apartment at Half Turn Rd. and North Academy Boulevard.

Early in the morning of May 2, 2013, Sicola was supposed to meet her older sister to drop off a parking pass but never showed up. Several hours later, she had plans to meet her father for a doctor’s appointment. Sicola failed to appear there as well. Confused by her behavior Sicola’s father decided to check on her.

When he entered her unlocked apartment, he found Sicola dead.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

“Since 2013 investigators have conducted interviews with numerous friends, neighbors, co-workers, fellow students, and social media contacts of the victim but no suspect has been identified,” said CSPD. “Numerous items of evidence recovered from the scene were examined, and forensic examination of both physical and electronic evidence continues.”

For information on this case, people can contact Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.