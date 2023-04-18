(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of Terry Wilson who is believed to be an innocent bystander in an apparent gun battle between two groups 16 years ago.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to CSPD, on April 18, 2007, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they located a taxi that appeared to be involved in a crash.

Police said, inside the taxi was 53-year-old Terry Wilson with a gunshot wound. The shooting happened on the street in front of an extremely busy nightclub, and dozens of people were contacted and interviewed about the shooting.

The investigation revealed there was an apparent gun battle between two groups of individuals. Police said there was no indication that Wilson was part of the disturbance or the following gun battle.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.