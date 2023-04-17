(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of Virgil Delano Gambles who was shot outside a liquor store 49 years ago.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to CSPD, on April 17, 1974 at around 11:25 p.m., officers were called to a liquor store in the 700 block of East Costilla Street a few blocks east of South Nevada Avenue about shots being fired.

The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Gambles, his brother, and his nephew were at the liquor store when they recognized people drinking in the back parking lot. Police said a fight occurred between Gambles’ brother and another man. Gambles, his brother, and his nephew left the area.

Later the three returned to the liquor store to buy beer, while they were outside the liquor store police said shots were fired, hitting all three men. Gambles was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.