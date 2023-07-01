(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The murder of 26-year-old Mary Byrd remains open 50 years after she was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In 1973, CSPD received a call regarding a possible dead body located near Palmer Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

CSPD said several persons of interest were interviewed, but no suspects were identified and the case remains open.

If you have any information regarding the death of Byrd, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.