(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The death of 25-year-old, Linda Vernell Thompson, still remains unsolved 50 years after she was shot in a neighbor’s front yard in 1973, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Cold Case: Who killed Linda Thompson

Thompson was dropping her young son off at a babysitter’s house located near the corner of Airport Road and Placid Road, said CSPD.

Thompson and her son were in the front yard when an unknown assailant shot Thompson. She managed to walk inside the house to ask for help but collapsed on the floor, per CSPD. Thompson was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses inside the house at the time of the shooting reported hearing two gunshots. A large dark-colored car, possibly a Cadillac, was parked in a lot across the street, according to witness statements. A man was seen running from the area, but an accurate description could not be provided, stated CSPD. He has gone unidentified since 1973.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.