COLD CASE: Who killed Kenneth Hatcher?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man six years after he was shot at a bar in 2017.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a reported shooting at the Playing Field Sports Bar located in the 3900 block of North Academy Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Arriving officers located 24-year-old, Kenneth Hatcher, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Hatcher was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Despite numerous interviews and follow-up investigative efforts, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.