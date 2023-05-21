COLD CASE: Who killed Karen Kay Johns?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On May 21, 1991, Karen Kay Johns died of a gunshot wound to the head at Monument Valley Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The homicide investigation is still open 32 years later.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots at Monument Valley Park. Police located the body of Johns who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound, per CSPD.

Johns was in her vehicle at the time of the shooting, said CSPD. Witnesses reported seeing Johns’ car roll to a stop off the roadway after hearing a gunshot.

CSPD stated Johns worked for the American Red Cross and had been in the park on a lunch break. No weapons were found in or around her vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).