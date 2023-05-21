COLD CASE: Who killed Karen Kay Johns?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On May 21, 1991, Karen Kay Johns died of a gunshot wound to the head at Monument Valley Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The homicide investigation is still open 32 years later.
Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots at Monument Valley Park. Police located the body of Johns who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound, per CSPD.
Johns was in her vehicle at the time of the shooting, said CSPD. Witnesses reported seeing Johns’ car roll to a stop off the roadway after hearing a gunshot.
CSPD stated Johns worked for the American Red Cross and had been in the park on a lunch break. No weapons were found in or around her vehicle.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).