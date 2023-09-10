(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sept. 9, 2000 John Michael Jones was found dead under the Cimmaron Street overpass just after 8:30 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs help finding Jones’ killer.

CSPD says Jones had only been in Colorado Springs for a week when he died due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and face. He also sustained several stab wounds.

No suspect has been identified in the case, and his murder remains open according to CSPD. If you have any information on the death you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.