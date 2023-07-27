(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On July 27th, 1981, Edward Connaughton was found dead on in his home, this case is yet to be solved, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Connaughton’s co-workers became concerned when he didn’t show up for work, so they went to his home at the 1500 block of Shasta Drive to attempt to contact him. When his co-workers arrived, they found him dead in his home as a result of repeated blows to his head.

Connaughton was known to open his home to transient and homeless people, said CSPD. No arrests have been made in Connaughton’s murder, and the investigation is still open.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), his vehicle was missing at the time of his death along with some of his personal belongings. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Denver. CBI said he was hosting people from Corpus Christy, Texas, and possibly someone from Florida named Tony.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact CSPD at 791-444-7000.