Cold Case: Who killed Artie A. Borden?

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 43 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found 83-year-old, Artie A. Borden, lying on his kitchen floor, beaten and partially conscious on June 10, 1980.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

In May 1980, officers were called to an assault at a boarding house on East Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found Borden, the boarding house operator, severely beaten and semi-conscious. Borden was unable to identify his attacker or provide details of the assault.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries 13 days later. Borden ran a rooming house for the poor. Meals and temporary shelter were provided for those in need, per the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The tenant who called police said he overheard an argument between Borden and another man. Shortly after, the tenant discovered Borden, beaten and lying on the kitchen floor.

No suspects have been identified and the case remains open. Anyone with information regarding Borden’s death is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.