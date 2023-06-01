(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On June 1, 1954, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the 100 block of South Corona Street after a report of an elderly couple had been assaulted inside their residence.

Officers found 81-year-old Alford Henderson Norris and his 75-year-old wife Charlotte Norris suffering from severe blunt-force trauma.

They were both transported to a local hospital where Mr. Norris died due to his injuries. Mrs. Norris Survived after a few weeks in the hospital.

Mrs. Norris told CSPD that an unknown black male entered their home and assaulted her and her husband.

“Despite an area search and multiple interviews, no chargeable suspects have been named,” said CSPD.