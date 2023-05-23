Martin Cruz Leon is wanted for First-Degree Murder in the 2004 shooting death of Josue Ramirez Vega.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is opening its Cold Case Files in hopes of closing some of them for good. FOX21 News is highlighting several cases with known suspects that police have been unable to locate.

September 26, 2004; it was around 2 a.m. when a fight broke out outside a local bar in Colorado Springs. “Officers were dispatched to the Wagon Wheel Lounge on Platte Avenue in reference to a shooting,” said Detective Tracey Thompson, with CSPD. “When officers arrived they located a deceased male in his vehicle just outside the bar.”

According to CSPD, 23-year-old Josue Ramirez Vega had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police before the shooting, there was a fight in the parking lot between Vega and another man who was later identified as 23-year-old Martin Cruz Leon. “He has multiple aliases that he goes by,” said Thompson.

Police told a reporter with the Colorado Springs Gazette at the time, that Vega’s truck was blocking the exit, which led to the argument. Shots were fired and Vega tried to drive away before crashing into the curb on the other side of the street.

An arrest warrant was issued for Leon, for the charge of First Degree Murder but police believe he is no longer in Colorado.

“We don’t have a location for him at this moment, but we believe he has fled the United States,” said Thompson.

At the time, Leon was described as 5 feet tall, approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Today he would be 42 years old. “He had family here at one time, but I’m not sure if they still continue to live here,” said Thompson.

It’s been almost 20 years since Vega was killed and Detective Thompson said justice is long overdue.

“Every person is valued and someone out there cares for that person,” said Thompson. “We believe that we need closure for those people who love that person and that victim deserves closure as well and have justice for losing his life, or her life, early.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.