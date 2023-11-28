(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is opening its Cold Case Files in hopes of closing some of them for good. FOX21 is highlighting several cases with known suspects that police have been unable to find.

Jan. 28, 2014; it was a Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. when Colorado Springs Police received a call saying there was a dead man in the parking lot of the El Vecino Apartments off South Circle Drive and Monterey Road in the southeast part of the city.

“Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service referencing a male lying behind a dumpster deceased,” said Detective Tracey Thompson, with CSPD.

According to CSPD, 29-year-old Efrain Murillo Mejia was dead on the scene.

“During the investigation, they found that the male had been stabbed multiple times, and as a result of those stab wounds, he passed,” said Thompson.

A suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Hermis Pineda Lara. An arrest warrant was issued for him for First-Degree Murder.

At the time he was described as 5′, approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Today he would be 39 years old.

“As far as we know, when the incident occurred and he was named a suspect, he did flee the United States,” said Thompson.

Murillo-Mejia was a Honduran National but had lived in Colorado Springs for a long time with his wife and son.

“He was a community member who lived in this area and unfortunately, he was in the position of being in a very bad place where he lost his life,” said Thompson.

A motive for his killing is not known. Thompson said this case has gone cold and they need leads to track Pineda-Lara down.

“We have families and friends and loved ones who are still waiting for these folks to be brought to justice, brought to the United States or wherever they’re coming from to go to court, face the charges, and get their closure,” said Thompson. “We decided we don’t want anyone forgotten.”

According to CSPD, Murillo-Mejia used multiple aliases. Anyone with information about this case or his whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP.