(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Brenda Pierce was found dead Aug. 30 1973 and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for her killer.

21-year-old Pierce, a “know prostitute” according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was found dead at 10:22 p.m. after a witness reported a stabbing to police. Pierce was found on the 200 block of South Prospect Street, south of Pikes Peak Avenue. CBI says there was a report of her screaming at the time of her death.

The case is classified as a homicide and is still open. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.