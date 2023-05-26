(IGNACIO, Colo.) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a 2009 cold case out of Ignacio.

On May 18, 38-year-old David Hendren was arrested at the Navajo Nation in Arizona on charges of First Degree Murder in the death of 49-year-old Larry Fuller. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Fuller was walking home from the Sidekick Bar on Goddard Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2009, just hours into the New Year, when he was shot and killed.

The CBI said Fuller had been at the bar with his wife, Paula Silva, when he decided to walk home alone. On his walk home, Fuller was shot in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue, where he died of his injuries. The CBI said investigators believe Fuller’s death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar that night.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

In February 2023, the Ignacio Police Department requested that the CBI become the lead investigative agency on the cold case, as CBI had assisted with the investigation since the incident occurred in 2009. The CBI said through the course of this years-long investigation, witness interviews were conducted, which subsequently led to Hendren’s identification and arrest.

Fuller was a diesel mechanic and father of four who moved to Colorado in 2000.