More performers announced for 53rd annual CMA Awards

Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
1  of  89
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Air Academy Federal Credit Union Atlas Preparatory School Aventa Credit Union Big Sandy SD Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 Catholic Charities in Pueblo Center for Spiritual Living - COs: closed at noon Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Church For All Nations CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Connect Charter School Davita Medical Group District 49 Douglas County Libraries Eastlake High School Edison 54JT Elbert Schools 200 Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Presbyterian Church Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Hanover 28 Health Solutions Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Huerfano Re-1 IntelliTec College - CS Campus IntelliTec College - Pueblo International Salon and Spa Academy J & J Hip Hop Dance J and J Hip-Hop Dance Company Manitou Springs SD 14 Manzanola School Matthews-Vu Medical Group Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center New Life Outlets at Castle Rock PARSE_CW Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primrose School of Briargate Primrose School of Springs Ranch Pueblo Combined Court and Probation Pueblo Community College Pueblo County Government and Pueblo County Courthouse Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Sacred Heart Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School The McClelland School The Springs Vineyard The Sunshine House Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo United States Truck Driving School Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Woodland Park Re-2

More performers announced for 53rd annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Blue Rose, Inc.)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Country Music Association announced more performers for the upcoming 53rd annual CMA Awards show next month.

Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett will all take the stage on Nov. 13.

Brooks & Dunn, an 18-time CMA Awards winner and a two-time nominee this year, will perform their hit song “Hard Workin’ Man” with Brothers Osborne, the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and a four-time nominee this year.

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson are expected to perform a “heartwarming collaboration” that fans will soon see has been decades in the making. Nelson has not performed at the CMA Awards since 2012.
Other artists previously announced to perform include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Additional performers are still expected to be announced ahead of the show.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guests Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The show will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories