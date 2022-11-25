(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wells Fargo donated $150,000 across four nonprofits to support the LGBTQ+ community following the tragic loss of life during a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

“We must unite together against hateful acts and support the LGBTQ community in this time of tragedy,” said Otis Rolley, President of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “So much more work needs to be done in fostering a greater understanding and challenging discrimination.”

The Wells Fargo Foundation will fund and support:

Colorado Healing Fund: The Colorado Healing Fund will provide immediate and long‑term support to victims’ families and survivors.

One Colorado: One Colorado is the state’s leading advocacy organization advocating for issues like community safety, health and human services, and equality for (or on behalf of) LGBTQ+ Coloradans and their families.

Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS): IOYS builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ young people, through leadership, advocacy, community‑building, education, and peer support. Youth programs serve the Pikes Peak Region.

National Coalition of LGBT Anti‑Violence Programs: This group coordinates the National Coalition of Anti‑Violence Programs, a coalition of local member programs, affiliate organizations, and individual affiliates who create systemic and social change for LGBTQ people nationally. They strive to increase power, safety, and resources through data analysis, policy advocacy, education, and technical assistance.

“We hope our support of these LGBTQ‑focused organizations in Colorado and nationally will help in advancing advocacy and education on the importance of inclusion,” said Rolley. “We stand as one with the Colorado Springs community.”

Wells Fargo serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the country. The company ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 ranking of America’s largest corporations.