(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will provide an update on the shooting at Club Q at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

FOX21 News will provide a live stream of the news conference in the video player above. CSPD will also be live streaming on its Facebook page.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. CSPD said five people have lost their lives to this attack, and the department is aware of 19 victims who survived. 17 of those victims suffered injuries from a gunshot wound, one suffered other injuries not caused by a gunshot wound, and one victim had no visible injuries.

This article will be updated with the latest information once the press conference is complete.