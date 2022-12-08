(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, 4th Judicial District Judge Chittum unsealed the case file of an apparent investigation involving the alleged Club Q shooter in 2021.

According to the Colorado Courts’ twitter, the case file will be released on the 4th Judicial District’s webpage once it is completed by the clerk.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will also release its report on the investigation that happened in 2021 and will release a statement of its own in the afternoon.

4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen is holding a press conference to discuss the unsealed case file at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

FOX21 News will have a crew at the DA’s Office and will live stream the press conference once it begins.