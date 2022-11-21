(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vigil will be held outside Club Q on Monday night, Nov. 21, to honor the victims of the senseless shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 19 others.

Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS), a local non-profit organization that offers support to LGBTQ+ youth in the community, said they will hold a vigil outside the nightclub on Monday night.

“On behalf of Club Q, we invite our Colorado Springs community and family to a vigil… to remember those killed, injured, and affected by this weekend’s mass shooting. Tonight, we come together for healing and strength,” IOYS said in a Facebook post.

IOYS added that they are in need of a few items to help them put on this vigil:

A generator

An amp

Memorial candles

Chairs

IOYS asked any community members who can lend these items to email liss@insideoutys.org.