(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Victims of the Club Q shooting that occurred Saturday night on Nov. 19 can apply for Victim Compensation, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“All individuals involved in the incident that was either injured, in hiding, exposed to hearing gunfire, or impacted by the crime because they were at the scene will be considered Primary Victims for Victim Compensation purposes,” states the DA’s Office.

The DA says immediate family members of the Primary Victims or those with a close familial type relationship who was not at the location will be treated as Secondary Victims for Victim Compensation purposes.

The following Victim Compensation benefits include the following:

Mental health counseling given to each Primary and Secondary Victim can begin with 12 initial sessions. Primary Victims can be eligible for alternatives to mental health counseling, which includes massage therapy and a self-defense course if provided with a referral by the victim’s service provider.



Primary Victims may also qualify for medical expenses and loss of wages (paid at 85%) after all sick/annual leave benefits have been exhausted. These losses must be directly related to the crime. To apply for lost wages, the victim must provide a doctor’s note & proof of income.



Personal medical items: Hearing aids, glasses and dentures that were lost or stolen during the incident may be eligible with doctor referrals.

Funeral Expenses can be approved for payment or reimbursement up to $9,000.

The maximum award in services from Victim Compensation for each claim can be up to $30,000 for all services requested.

The Victim Compensation Board will consider all other Victim Compensation service categories as outlined in the Board’s Policies and Procedures, says the DA. All applications will be handled as they are received. Notification of award will be sent to the applicant within ten days of the decision of the Board.