(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) has released a statement in support of the victims of the Club Q shooting that took place at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club on Saturday, Nov. 19, minutes before Transgender Remembrance Day. The suspect has been charged with five counts of hate crimes.

Reverend Dr. Susan Frederick-Gray, President of the UUA released a statement Monday, Nov. 21 expressing “love and care” to all the victims of Saturday’s tragedy.

“This is absolutely devastating news from Colorado Springs. I am sending love and care to all the staff and community of Club Q, and to all of those present, all of the victims and their loved ones,” Frederick-Gray said. “I know this act of violence impacts so many personally.”

Frederick-Gray then attacked political rhetoric and policies as part of the problem with violence against the LGBTQIA+ community, calling out states that have passed laws considered to be anti-LGBTQIA+ by some groups.

“Our LGBTQIA+ siblings are sacred, whole, and divine. The full expression of the diversity of gender and sexuality is a gift. We share a collective responsibility to build a world that affirms the inherent worth and dignity of all. We can do better. We must do better,” Frederick-Gray said.