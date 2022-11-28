(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped stop the gunman during the Club Q shooting, will be honored at the brewery he and his wife operate, Atrevida Beer Company, on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

According to a Public Relations employee with Ent Credit Union, Ent will be presenting Fierro with a significant award, and Mayor John Suthers will make remarks.

Ent said one of their employees was shot during the attack at Club Q, and is recovering in the hospital. Her husband, who was also injured in the shooting, will be in attendance to help thank Fierro for his selfless actions.

As Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, Ent said Atrevida Beer Company will donate $1 from each pint of beer sold to the LGBTQ group at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Ent will match the donations.

The event will be held at Atrevida, 204 Mt View Lane #3, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend and help celebrate Fierro’s bravery.