(DENVER, Colo.) — Richard Fierro will receive an award from the American Red Cross in Denver on Saturday, March 18, for his heroic actions the night of the Club Q shooting.

Just before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022, after a gunman opened fire inside LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q, Army veteran Richard Fierro didn’t hesitate to protect his family and other clubgoers.

For his lifesaving efforts, Fierro will receive the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award at the American Red Cross Heroes Soirée on Saturday at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver. The award is presented to a member of the armed forces, active or veteran, whose heroic actions demonstrated exceptional courage, according to the Red Cross’s website.

Fierro will receive his award at the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirèe. The event celebrates incredible heroes like Richard and benefits the Red Cross.

Click here to view ticket information.

There will also be a silent art auction taking place at the Soirée, and you can watch a live stream of the event, which can be found at the above link to their ticketing page.