(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Several Colorado Springs organizations are offering free mental health and counseling resources in the wake of the devastating shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19.

The Patterson Center For Resiliency is offering five free therapy sessions to anyone impacted by the shooting. They are located at 5373 North Union Boulevard, Suite 203. They offer in-person and virtual counseling specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression.

“We believe that all people are capable of rising from the ashes when given the right tools and support to do so,” reads the Patterson Center’s website. “We are here to walk alongside you on your healing journey.”

To get started, call 719-300-5735 or visit their website.

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) have also offered immediate resources across the Front Range for any veterans struggling as a result of the mass shooting.

A mobile vet center was parked on Nov. 21 across from the nightclub’s location, near the memorial site. Through Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., veterans can get connections to community resources, as well as counseling services in a safe and confidential environment.

Veterans can also get same-day access to mental health clinics at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA clinic in Colorado Springs. Peer support specialists at both facilities are hosting informational booths to connect Veterans to relevant services and resources.

“As a health care system, we take pride in caring for all of our Veterans,” said Andrea Rehmert, deputy assistant chief of staff, VA ECHCS Mental Health Service. “LGBTQ Veterans face stigma and discrimination, which can adversely impact their physical and mental health.”

Veterans can call the VHA Vet Center hotline at 1-877-WAR-VETS (927-8387). Veterans in crisis can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or via text at 838255, as well as

chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net.