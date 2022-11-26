Pride flag repaired & up at City Hall after wind damage

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said the ‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag is back up at City Hall Saturday morning on Nov. 26.

The pride flag was momentarily taken down for repair after high winds had torn a section of the flag on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

“Thank you to Debi Kemper with Kemper Dance Academy and our local arts community for donating her time and effort to repair the flag,” said the City of Colorado Springs in a post to social media on Saturday.

The ‘Sacred Cloth,’ pride flag was raised at City Hall in solidarity with the grieving LGBTQIA+ community since a deadly shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub killed five people and injured 19 others.