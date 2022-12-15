(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. is showing its support for the Club Q victims and survivors by tapping a new beer called Q-mmunity Love!

Q-mmunity Love is brewed to raise funds for all those impacted by the Club Q tragedy. 100% of the proceeds will be allocated between the Club Q Victims and Survivors Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project.

Phantom Canyon is part of the larger Breckenridge-Wynkoop family, so Q-mmunity Love will also be sold at Wynkoop Brewing Company, Cherry Cricket Ballpark, and Cherry Cricket Cherry Creek in Denver. Plus, Breckenridge-Wynkoop will match 100% of the donations!

Q-mmunity Love is a Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, El Dorado, Mosaic, Sabro and Azacca hops. These hops lend sweet, tropical fruit flavors and bright citrus aromas and are balanced with a smooth body. Watch the video above to see Abbie and Craig’s taste test!

Phantom Canyon is also hosting a tribute event on January 15 for the victims and survivors. For more information, you can follow the brewery on Instagram.

If you want to show your support or just grab a bite to eat, Phantom Canyon is located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs at 2 E Pikes Peak Ave.