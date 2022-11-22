(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local artist is painting a mural in Old Colorado City to honor the victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q that happened late Saturday night, Nov. 19.

“I know art doesn’t really, it’s not going to really solve any problems,” said Paes 164. “But again, you know we just want to put the message out there that we support (the victims). And this is a really crazy tragedy for the whole city.”

Paes 164 is a renowned local graffiti artist and tattooist whose work has been visible across Colorado Springs for years, including a community mural at the Colorado Springs Police Department, a message of strength to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a mural at John Adams Park that commemorated local icon Sam Dunlap, as well as honored the life of De’Von Bailey.

Now, Paes 164 turns his attention to the senseless attack at Club Q, which claimed the lives of five people and injured 18 others.

“When I first heard about it, it was almost kind of unreal,” said Paes. “This is not the way our city is.”

Paes said the mural will feature a bright rainbow of colors, representing the LGBTQ+ community, and the names of the five people who lost their lives will be written at the bottom.

“I just want to make sure I do it justice. I also feel like it’s maybe something that people can have… to maybe mourn a little bit, maybe have a place to come, you know, take time to think about these victims,” Paes said.

You can find the mural at the corner of South Chestnut Street and Colorado Avenue, just west of I-25 in Old Colorado City.