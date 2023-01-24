(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An outpouring of love and support from the Colorado Springs community and beyond continues to filter into Atrevida Beer Company, after the recent tragedy at Club Q.

Army veteran Rich Fierro, honored for helping to subdue the shooter, was at Club Q the night of the tragedy, along with his wife Jess, their daughter Kassy and her boyfriend, to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, tragically lost his life, along with four others. Now, more than two months after the tragedy at Club Q, the Fierros continue to focus on healing.

Atrevida Beer Co. posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 24, thanking the community for its support, and asking those who have purchased orders on its site to have patience as they continue to try and fill orders.

“Please remember we are a small, independent, craft beer brewery that has six employees. Three of which were physically a part of the tragedy. We do not have a sales department or merchandising department. Jess, founder, and CEO wears all hats and was there that night with her daughter and husband. What should have taken maybe a month to fulfill orders has been delayed due to the holiday season and fiscal year,” the statement read.

Atrevida Beer Co. stated it is “on the verge of signing a contract with a merchant who has agreed to fill all orders,” and once the deal is signed, it would let the community know.

“We were and are humbled by the amount of support and love that has transpired of such a horrific event… It has been an unbelievable task to try and find a company who is credible and willing to fulfill all orders while dealing with all of our emotions,” read the statement.

Atrevida Beer Co. also posted to its website about the delay in orders and said it would try to get all orders filled over the next couple of months.

“We continue to hope that you and your loved ones are safe and out of harm’s way. Thank you, again, to all who have and continue to support us unconditionally. We feel you. We hear you. And, we love you. Salud,” stated Atrevida Beer Co.