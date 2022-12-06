(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Following a two-week stay at Colorado Springs City Hall, the 25-foot ‘Sacred Cloth’ Pride flag will head to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College for an exhibit before being returned to the organizers of the Sacred Cloth Project.

The flag will be on display at the Fine Arts Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 – 11. Saturday is also Museum Free Day, when the museum is free to the public, and the Pride flag exhibition area will be free to guests on Sunday as well. Visitors will be able to view the flag up close and take pictures.

After the exhibition, the flag will be returned to the Downtown Partnership, which coordinated the flag’s arrival and display in Colorado Springs. The flag will then be returned to the organizers of the Sacred Cloth Project based in Florida.

“It was an honor to represent our City’s elected officials in this display of unity and support following the tragedy our community has suffered,” said Nancy Henjum, Colorado Springs City Councilmember. “This Pride Flag is a representation of how far our City has come and that we stand together with love in the face of hate. We are grateful to the Sacred Cloth project for sharing with us this powerful symbol of unity.”

The flag, known as Section 93 of the Sea to Sea Flag, is on loan to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project as a gesture of love, solidarity and healing in the wake of the Club Q shooting in which five people were killed and 18 were injured.

If you would like to view the Pride flag exhibit, the Fine Arts Center is located at 30 West Dale Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.