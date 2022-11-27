(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27.

The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m.

Victims of the following mass shootings flew in from across the country to deliver an important message to other survivors.

Aurora Theater shooting – July 20, 2012

Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting – June 12, 2016

Las Vegas Country Music Festival shooting – October 1, 2017

Boulder Kingsoopers shooting – March 22, 2021

Check back with FOX21 News for updates.