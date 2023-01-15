(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Join Phantom Canyon Brewing Company (PCBC) on Sunday, Jan. 15, for a day of ‘Q-mmunity Love’ as a tribute to the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community and the victims and survivors of the Club Q shooting.

PCBC said all proceeds will be donated to the Club Q Compassion Fund and The Trevor Project. The special tribute is open for all ages and will take place at PCBC located on 2 East Pikes Peak Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“PCBC continues to stand in solidarity with the victims and families of the Club Q tragedy and LGBTQ+ community as a whole,” said PCBC.

The event will feature local band, Ozonic, and DJ, Springs Sounds. Guests will also get the chance to see drag and burlesque performances.