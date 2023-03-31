(COLORADO SPRINGS) — During a Status Conference for the suspect of the Club Q shooting on Friday, March 31, Judge Michael McHenry said he will not release surveillance video recorded the night of the tragedy.

“Both prosecution and defense are opposing the release of the video,” said Judge McHenry.

Victims and their families have also opposed making the surveillance video public due to concerns of being re-victimized.

The security tape was submitted to evidence but was not included in the court file, which restricted public access, said Judge McHenry.

Given the “later-than-average arraignment date,” which was slated for May 30, Judge McHenry stated he expects the defense’s preparation for the proposed arraignment date to be ‘substantial’ and ‘concrete,’ so as not to have “victims get their hopes up only to have them dashed at a later date.”

The prosecution said they anticipate the trial to take about six weeks with jury selection estimated to require about three weeks.