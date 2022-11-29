(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The funeral and memorial service details have been released for each of the victims of the Club Q shooting.

Daniel Ashton (He/Him)

Daniel Aston, Club Q shooting victim

Daniel Aston’s family is planning a memorial service and will release more details at a later time.

Kelly Loving (She/Her)

Kelly Loving, Club Q shooting victim

Kelly Loving’s memorial will be held in Batesville, Mississippi a short distance from where Loving grew up in Memphis Tennessee. The event will be open to the public and the family requests attendees share only positive and uplifting comments.

Ashley Paugh (She/Her)

Ashley Paugh, Club Q shooting victim

Ashley Paugh’s family will hold a small funeral in La Junta, Colorado. The event is only open to family, friends, and local community members, the family wishes to have a small, intimate memorial for Paugh.

Derrick Rump (He/Him)

Derrick Rump, Club Q shooting victim

Derrick Rump’s family is having a funeral service in Pennsylvania where Rump grew up. The family is currently working with the funeral home to have the services livestreamed on Zoom, and welcome public officials who would like to attend.

Raymond Green Vance (He/Him)

Raymond Green Vance, Club Q shooting victim

Raymond Green Vance’s family is planning both public and private memorial and funeral services this week. Several opportunities to remember Raymond are available to the public, events will be held at Swan Law Funeral Directors at 501 North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The public is invited to attend two viewings at the funeral home

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vance’s funeral service will be private, however, the public is invited to a dove release on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. followed by a candlelight vigil from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both events will be held in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law Funeral Directors.