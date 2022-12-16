(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 for the family of Raymond Green Vance, one of the five people killed when a gunman opened fire at LGBTQ+ nightclub, Club Q.

According to a press release sent out by a liaison for the Vance family, the fundraiser will be hosted by Atrevida Beer Company and the Fierro family, who were at the club with Raymond the night of the shooting.

“Raymond’s family calls him a ‘gentle giant’ whose life was full of love, friendship, and new beginnings when it was cut short,” reads the press release. “He had been at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents’ friends enjoying a show the night a gunman chose to take his life and destroy countless others.”

The press release said all proceeds from taco sales during the fundraiser will be deposited into a fund for Raymond’s family. His mother will also be selling t-shirts in remembrance of her son.

“Please consider joining those who loved Raymond on Saturday,” said the press release. “[The Fierro family] would like to share his bright light with the community; whether you personally had the pleasure of knowing Raymond or not, his family hopes you’ll participate in this remembrance.”

The fundraiser will be held from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Atrevida Beer Company, 204 Mount View Lane, Unit 3, Colorado Springs.