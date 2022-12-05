Community members gathered at Club Q to mourn the five victims of the shooting that happened Sunday. | Courtesy: FOX21 Anchor/Reporter Rachel Saurer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation (Chamber and EDC) has announced a fund to help support businesses affected by the Club Q shooting.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Chamber and EDC announced a $40,750 fund to support affected businesses that have experienced loss of revenue, forced closure, reduced employee staff hours, or have had to hire increased security.

The Chamber and EDC said the fund was created in partnership with the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) and will be overseen and distributed in partnership with Exponential Impact (XI).

100% of the funds will go to the businesses affected by this tragedy.

“Our community is strong and resilient and we hope that these funds will help ease the strain for the surrounding businesses during the healing process. We remember the lives lost and the lives forever changed and we will work together to build a better future for all Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Those interested in applying for these grant dollars can visit the fund’s website here.

The Chamber and EDC said an independent group of volunteer business leaders will review applications and award grants. The expected average grant size is $5,000 and grants are available until the funds are depleted.

“The generosity and support our community has expressed to the victims and families from the tragedy that occurred at Club Q, and all members of the LGBTQ+ community has been overwhelming,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “Our mission at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is to support businesses and to help them thrive, this fund is one way we can continue to express our solidarity with businesses and individuals that were affected by this act of violence.”

You can learn more and find out how to donate to the fund by calling the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC at (719) 471-8183.