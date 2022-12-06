UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/06/2022 9:12 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A hearing for the alleged Club Q shooter was held on Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen announced that the accused suspect faces 305 charges, including First Degree Murder, Bias Motivated Crimes, and Crimes of Violence.

According to the Court, the preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22-24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The prosecution also stated during Tuesday’s hearing that there may be more potential victims that have not been identified.

The arrest affidavit for the alleged Club Q shooter will be released to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

DA Allen is set to speak during a press conference on Tuesday morning. The press conference can be viewed in the video player above.

ORIGINAL STORY: Formal filing of charges for alleged Club Q shooter

TUESDAY 12/06/2022 8:13 a.m.

The alleged suspect in the Club Q shooting, where five people were killed and several others injured, will have an initial hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The hearing is for a formal filing of charges for the suspect and will begin at 8:30 a.m., according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen is expected to hold a news conference. FOX21 News will live stream the news conference, which can be accessed in this article once it begins.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 just before Midnight, the suspect allegedly opened fire with a “long rifle” inside the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Two people identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Thomas James and Richard Fierro, helped to subdue the gunman before police arrived.

Within minutes of the first 911 calls, CSPD was on the scene and the suspect was taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time.

The five killed; Kelly Loving (She/Her), Daniel Aston (He/Him), Derrick Rump (He/Him), Ashley Paugh (She/Her), and Raymond Green Vance (He/Him) are being remembered in a series of memorials held by the families.

The number of victims in the shooting and last updated by CSPD on Nov. 28 are:

5 dead

17 injured due to a gunshot wound

5 injured not due to a gunshot wound

12 who were a victim but with no visible injuries

