(COLORADO SPRINGS) — To help support victims of the Club Q tragedy, Colorado Springs Dunkin’ franchisees are hosting an in-store fundraiser benefitting the Colorado Healing Fund.

The Colorado Healing Fund was first established in 2018, and was activated by the Board of Trustees on Sunday, Nov. 20, following the horrific events at Club Q the night before. The fund is where Mayor John Suthers has directed concerned members of the community to go to help those impacted, and provides the safest way for people to donate in times of such devastating tragedy.

Colorado Springs Dunkin’ franchisees want to help grow the fund, by hosting a fundraiser at six Colorado Springs locations and one on Fort Carson.

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 – 27, 10% of total sales from the participating locations will be donated to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, and community members affected by the shooting.

Participating locations:

6660 Delmonico Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80919

201 N. Circle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80909

2905 Hancock Expy Colorado Springs, CO 80916

3230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Colorado Springs, CO 80918

5915 Dublin Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80923

1609 S Nevada Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80905

5940 Ellis St Fort Carson, CO 80913

“As not only a local business owner but a member of this community, it was heartbreaking to hear of the tragedy at Club Q last weekend,” said Alex Apodaca, Quality Brands Chief Culture Officer. “Our community needs us now more than ever, and we want to do all we can to support the victims, families, and communities in need at this time.”