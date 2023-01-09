(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Jan. 9, the District Court of El Paso County received a motion from District Attorney (DA) Michael Allen to amend the charges against the alleged Club Q shooter, who is accused of killing five people and injuring 18 others in the Nov. 19 shooting.

In December, the alleged Club Q shooter was charged with 305 counts, including First Degree Murder with Intent and Deliberation, First Degree Murder with Extreme Indifference, Attempted Murder with Intent and Deliberation, and Bias Motivated Crimes.

When DA Allen announced those charges, however, he noted that more victims may not have been identified yet. He said additional charges could still be added if more victims came forward (those who were present in the club at the time of the shooting but who were uninjured).

The People’s Motion to Amend the complaint against the suspect was filed on Monday and identifies two additional victims, each of whom accompany the addition of the following charges:

First Degree Attempted Murder – After Deliberation

First Degree Attempted Murder – Extreme Indifference

First Degree Attempted Assault – Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon

Attempted Assault – Extreme Indifference

Bias Motivated Crime

Crime of Violence

The charges amount to 12 new charges, up to 317 from 305. The alleged shooter is due back in court on Friday, Jan. 13.

