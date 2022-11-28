(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released new information about the victims of the Club Q shooting, which happened overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19.

CSPD said in a tweet on Monday, Nov. 28, that the El Paso County Coroner’s Office had completed all the autopsies of the deceased victims. “While the Coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, all of the deaths are being investigated as a homicide,” stated CSPD.

CSPD said the Club Q victims are the 43rd through the 47th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD investigated 40 homicides this time last year.

CSPD also updated the number of victims during the Club Q shooting:

Five deceased community members.

17 community members who are injured because of a gunshot wound.

Five community members who were injured, but not because of a gunshot wound.

12 community members who were a victim with no visible injuries.

Police said the suspect was not included in the victim numbers.

CSPD stated they know more people were present at Club Q during the shooting, who may be victims with no visible injuries. Police gave an example of, “a community member who ran out as the shooting occurred.”

Police are asking anyone in the community who might have been a victim, has information about a potential victim, might have seen something or has information about this incident, to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324).

CSPD said it completed the investigation at the scene of Club Q and released the building back to the owners on Friday, Nov. 25.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m., CSPD will begin returning personal property left at Club Q by community members. Police said the return of personal property will be done at the Resource Expo, which is located at 3650 North Nevada Avenue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CSPD said if community members can not make it to the Resource Expo, they should contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 and a detective will contact them.