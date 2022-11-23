(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the Community Resource Expo that was put in place to support anyone affected by the mass shooting at Club Q will close for Thanksgiving, and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.

CSPD announced the Resource Expo on Monday, Nov. 21, following the shooting over the weekend, and said the expo would provide support to community members in navigating the various emotions surrounding this tragedy. The expo provides mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

The expo is being held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue. It will reopen after the holiday, Monday – Tuesday, Nov. 28 – 29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CSPD reminded the community that there are always resources available if you or someone you know is in crisis and need immediate assistance: