(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is providing resources to the community as it continues to mourn and process after the shooting at Club Q on Saturday, Nov. 19.

CSPD posted on its Facebook page Sunday, Nov. 20 the following:

After last night’s shooting at Club Q, the Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a Community Resource Expo to support our community members in navigating the various emotions surrounding this tragedy. The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue, on the following dates and times:

Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services. Uniformed Colorado Springs police officers will provide security for all attendees. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all our community members to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support.

*This event is not open to media for interviews or camera footage.