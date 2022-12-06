Community members gathered at Club Q to mourn the five victims of the shooting that happened Sunday. | Courtesy: FOX21 Anchor/Reporter Rachel Saurer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) announced it has secured underwriting support to cover the majority of expenses associated with administering donations collected to assist the victims of the Club Q tragedy.

With this support, CHF anticipates having all administrative costs for the Club Q fund fully underwritten in the days ahead. This funding is separate from the public donations to the Club Q tragedy, allowing CHF to dedicate the entirety of the $1.9 million raised toward victim assistance.

“Thanks to this generous underwriting support, administrative fees are waived for all past and future Club Q donations, allowing 100% of funds raised for Club Q to be fully directed to victim assistance,” said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of the Colorado Healing Fund.

CHF said administrative costs that received underwriting support include:

The salary of CHF’s staff members

Costs associated with its annual financial audit

Necessary operational expenses

CHF is looking for a variety of funding sources to cover its administrative costs and make sure the organization can maintain year-round operations to be prepared to respond immediately in the wake of mass tragedy.