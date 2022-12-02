COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting.

Friends from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Colorado Springs talked about how he touched their lives so much that they have begun to connect with each other.

“Daniel brought people together and he loved people,” Jillian Culp, a friend of Aston’s from Colorado Springs, said.

“He inspired so many people to be themselves,” said Sammie Poole, a friend of Aston’s from Tulsa. “Like more than I knew about until now.”

Daniel Aston ‘was loved by so many’

Friends, family and the public were invited to gather and give their final respects. Aston’s impact on multiple communities was the focus for people who never met each other before Friday night.

“He was one of the most passionate people I’ve ever met for our community,” Culp said.

“He was loved by so many and he made a community in Colorado Springs and in Tulsa,” Poole said.

Friends said Aston was authentic and was an inspiration to others.

“He was out and proud and made sure everybody else felt comfortable enough to be out and proud themselves,” Tempest Cartwright, a friend of Aston’s from Tulsa, said.

“His smile was the best smile, it would just make every pain go away immediately,” Cartwright said.

Aston was a bond for these folks, one that endures past his own life cut too short.

“He was one of the best things to happen to both cities,” Poole said.

A memorial will be held for Aston at the Shove Chapel at Colorado College on Wednesday at 10 a.m.