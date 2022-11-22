(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q on Saturday, Nov. 19 has been released from the hospital, and an advisement hearing has been set.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on Twitter just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and said custody of the suspect had been turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at the El Paso County Jail. He has been in the hospital since being taken into custody in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 20, and was being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

According to Colorado State Courts (CO Courts) on Twitter, the suspect’s advisement hearing has been added to the docket for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The suspect will not appear in-person at the courtroom, the advisement will be conducted via video link from the jail, CO Courts said.

An advisement hearing is the first time a suspect is brought to court, and where they are advised of the crimes for which they are under investigation. The District Attorney (DA) has not filed official charges, but 4th Judicial DA Michael Allen said in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 21 that the charges of First Degree Murder and Bias Motivated Crime were preliminary charges, which may change pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

