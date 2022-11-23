(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the booking photo for the suspect accused of killing five and injuring 18 others in the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19.

In the photo, the suspect shows obvious trauma and bruising from injuries sustained after clubgoers reportedly tackled and subdued the alleged shooter.

Club Q shooting suspect mugshot, Courtesy: CSPD

Local brewery owner and veteran, Richard Fierro, said he was one of the people who stopped the shooter the night of the attack. According to Fierro, he and another person, later identified as Thomas James, disarmed the shooter, hit him with his own gun, and a clubgoer kicked and stomped the shooter with her high heel.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the suspect was released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries, and custody was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. He was then present for a video advisement on Wednesday, where 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen spoke to the media.

“He was advised of his rights, constitutional rights. He acknowledged those rights. He is being held without bond pending further proceedings. We have requested a proof evident presumption great hearing, which means that we will continue to try to hold him without bond going forward,” Allen said of the suspect.

DA Allen said in a separate press conference on Monday that the charges of First Degree Murder and Bias Motivated Crime were preliminary charges, which may change pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

