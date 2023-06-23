(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The alleged Club Q shooter will appear at an arraignment on Monday, June 26 at 8:30 a.m., followed by a press conference with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Earlier in June, the Associated Press (AP) reported that the alleged shooter is expected to take a plea deal on murder and hate crime charges, which would likely ensure at least a life sentence for the shooting that killed five and injured several others.

According to the AP, federal and state authorities and defense attorneys declined to comment on a possible plea deal, but Colorado law requires victims to be notified of such deals. Several people who lost loved ones or were wounded in the attack told the AP that state prosecutors have given them advance word that the Club Q suspect will plead guilty to charges that would ensure the maximum state sentence of life behind bars.

Several prominent figures in local government and law enforcement are expected to speak at the press conference, including Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, former Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Deputy Fire Chief Jayme McConnellogue, and DA Michael Allen, among others.

FOX21 News will be attending the arraignment hearing and will live stream the DA’s press conference in this article.

It is the policy of FOX21 News to name the suspect of a mass shooting incident once and to show their image once. FOX21 News will refrain from doing so after the first instance, so as not to glorify their actions. Any articles on our website from outside sources may not reflect this policy.